PassMark: AMD pakt 2,2% marktaandeel terug in Q1 '17

PassMark heeft de cijfers van de CPU-benchmarks van het afgelopen kwartaal bekend gemaakt. Hieruit blijkt dat AMD met Ryzen een flinke inhaalslag heeft gemaakt in het eerste kwartaal van 2017. Voor het eerst sinds vier jaar neemt AMD's marktaandeel weer significant toe.

Waar AMD op 1 januari slechts 18,10% marktaandeel had, lag dit percentage op 1 april op 20,30%, een stijging van maarliefst 2,20-procentpunt. AMD komt daarmee 12,2% vaker in testen terug dan het vorig kwartaal deed. De cijfers kunnen licht vertekend zijn omdat PassMark zijn data haalt uit gebruikers die hun systeem testen met deze software.

This graph counts the baselines submitted to us during these time period and therefore is representative of CPUs in use rather than CPUs purchased.

The Quarters are by the calendar year rather than financial. (i.e. Q1 starts January 1st)

Baselines can be submitted from anywhere therefore these are global statistics.

We do receive a small number of submissions of CPU types other than AMD and Intel however the percentage is so small as to make it not worth graphing. This combined with rounding off the percentages to 2 decimal places will account for each quarter not always adding up to exactly 100%.

This chart only includes x86 processors and does not include other chip architectures these manufacturers may sell.

This chart only includes CPUs installed into PCs and does not include game consoles.