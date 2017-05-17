Nieuwe HGST Ultrastar SS300 SAS SSDs bij Western Digital

Door Luuk van Gestel woensdag 17 mei 2017 11:20, bron: Storagereview

Western Digital heeft een uitbreiding aangekondigd van zijn HGST Ultrastar 12 Gbit/s SAS SSD-familie: de SS300. De SAS3 SSD is ontwikkeld in samenwerking met Intel en zou 400.000 IOPS randon read moeten halen en tot 200.000 IOPS random write. Sequentiële lees- en schrijfsnelheden tot 2.050 MByte/s zouden worden behaald.

De SS300 komt beschikbaar in capaciteiten van 400 GB tot 7,68 TB. Er wordt gebruik gemaakt van 3D TLC (of MLC) NAND flashgeheugen. De schijf is ontworpen om gebruikt te worden in onder meer datacentra, virtuele opslagsystemen en privé en hybride cloud-omgevingen.

Specificaties HGST SS300: